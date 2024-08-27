Rajya Sabha By-Elections: BJP Leader Kiran Choudhry Elected Unopposed from Haryana

Rajya Sabha By-Elections: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry has been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. The announcement came after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

#WATCH | BJP leader Kiran Choudhry collected her winning certificate after she was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Haryana



During this occasion, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also present. pic.twitter.com/eg1lKOYyUS — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

Choudhry, a former Haryana minister, was the sole candidate for the bypoll, which was necessary following the election of Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak. Hooda's Rajya Sabha term was scheduled to end on April 9, 2026.

Choudhry, who had filed her nomination on Wednesday, received her certificate of election at 4:33 p.m. from Returning Officer Saket Kumar at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was present during the ceremony.

The BJP had nominated Choudhry (69) shortly after she resigned from the assembly and joined the party in June, along with her daughter, former MP Shruti Choudhry. She had previously represented the Tosham seat in the Haryana Assembly.

The Indian National Congress did not field a candidate for the bypoll, citing a lack of numbers.