Rajya Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Warns of Potential Cross-Voting: Those Pursuing Personal Gain Will Exit

Amid concerns of potential cross-voting by Samajwadi Party MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized that those seeking personal gain from the situation would depart. Addressing reporters before casting his vote, Yadav criticized the BJP, asserting that the party would resort to any means to secure victory. Responding to queries regarding the absence of certain party MLAs from a meeting called on Monday regarding the polls, Yadav remarked, "Those who aimed to benefit from the situation will depart. Those who were promised rewards will leave." He took a swipe at the BJP, remarking, "Those who set traps for others often fall into their own snares. "Yadav referenced recent events in Chandigarh captured by CCTV cameras, expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court for safeguarding the Constitution. He suggested that the BJP might have offered assurances to certain MLAs for personal gains, alleging the party's willingness to employ any tactic to win elections.

Notably, eight SP MLAs, including the party's chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Manoj Pandey, did not attend the meeting called by Yadav on Monday. Although SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary acknowledged the absence of these MLAs, he refrained from naming them. The BJP has nominated eight candidates, while the opposition Samajwadi Party has nominated three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs. While both parties have sufficient numbers to secure seven and three seats respectively, the inclusion of Sanjay Seth as the BJP's eighth candidate has intensified competition for one seat. Seth, a former SP leader turned industrialist, could benefit from any potential cross-voting within the SP ranks.

In the 403-member state assembly, the BJP and SP hold 252 and 108 seats respectively, with the Congress, a SP ally, holding two seats. Other parties holding seats include Apna Dal (Sonelal) with 13 seats, NISHAD Party with six, RLD with nine, SBSP with six, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik with two, and BSP with one. Four seats are currently vacant.Apart from Jaya Bachchan, the Samajwadi Party has nominated retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman as its candidates.