Rakesh Tikait Responds to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's Remarks on Farmers' Protest, Says 'Some People Try to Spread Rumours'

BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently made a controversial statement about the farmers' movement during an interview. She claimed that efforts were made to incite violence during the protest and suggested that if the central government had not been strong, a situation similar to that in Bangladesh protest could have arisen.

Kangana Ranaut also alleged that incidents such as rape and murder occurred during the farmers' protest in Delhi. In response, farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, criticised these statements, saying that some people are attempting to spread rumours about the 13-month-long farmers' protest in Delhi.

VIDEO | Here's what farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks over farmers' protest.



"The movement continued for 13 months in the national capital, it is a symbol of peace. There was no violence. There are some people who try to create rumours. We are… pic.twitter.com/CJyS5BJ4aH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2024

"The movement lasted 13 months in the national capital and was a symbol of peace. There was no violence. Some people are trying to create rumours. We are a people who follow the law and constitution of the country... Why did we need to protest? Because the government of the country was acting like a dictatorship. That's why the protests continued for 13 months," Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to news agency PTI.