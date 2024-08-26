BJP Distances Itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's Comments on Farmers' Protest, Says "She Is Not Authorised to Speak on..."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from recent comments made by its Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, regarding the farmers' protest. The party clarified that Ranaut is not authorised to speak on its policy matters and asked her to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

In an official statement, the BJP said, "The statement made by BJP MP Ms. Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' protest does not reflect the party's stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with her remarks. Ms. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to speak on policy matters on behalf of the party and has not been given permission to do so. The BJP has directed Ms. Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future."

Ranaut, who represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, stirred controversy with her comments suggesting that the farmers' protest could have escalated into a situation similar to Bangladesh if not for the Modi government's intervention. In a video shared on X, she claimed that during the protest against the three farm laws, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place,” and accused “vested interests and foreign powers” of prolonging the unrest even after the laws were repealed.

Senior BJP leader Harjit Garewal responded to Ranaut’s remarks, stating that her comments were personal and not reflective of the party’s stance. "It is not Kangana's department to speak on farmers. Her statement is personal," Garewal said. He emphasized that Prime Minister Modi and the BJP are supportive of farmers and cautioned against making inflammatory remarks on sensitive issues.

The BJP’s response comes at a politically sensitive time, with assembly elections in Haryana approaching. Ranaut’s comments could potentially inflame farmer sentiment against the BJP, affecting its prospects in agriculturally significant regions.

This is not the first instance of controversy involving Ranaut and her comments on farmers. In 2020, she faced criticism for making derogatory remarks about a woman farmer from Punjab during the anti-farm laws protests. Additionally, Ranaut was involved in a confrontation with a CISF officer at Chandigarh airport shortly after her election to Parliament, over her anti-farmer statements.