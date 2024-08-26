Congress Demands Apology from Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks on Farmer Movement

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently made controversial remarks about the farmers' movement during an interview. She accused the protesters of spreading violence under the guise of the movement, suggesting that if the central government had not been strong, Punjab could have faced a situation similar to Bangladesh during the farmers' protests. Her comments drew sharp criticism from Congress, with spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanding an apology.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly condemned Kangana Ranaut's comments. She accused the BJP of consistently maligning the protesting farmers, who were stationed at the Delhi borders, and now their MP has labeled these food providers as "murderers and rapists." Shrinate warned that Haryana, not Congress, would respond to these remarks in due time. She emphasized that the BJP and the Modi government must answer for the national security concerns raised by such statements. If not, she insisted that the MP should apologize.

Supriya Shrinate took to social media platform 'X' to criticize Kangana Ranaut's remarks. In her post, she highlighted the latest statement from the BJP MP, where Kangana suggested that the farmers' movement was part of a long-term plan, allegedly backed by foreign powers like China and the United States.

Also Read: 'No Grudges with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, But...': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Rejecting Big Films

Shrinate raised three key questions in response to Kangana Ranaut's statement. First, she asked whether these comments reflect Kangana's personal opinion or that of the BJP and the government. Second, she questioned whether the BJP and the government also believe that the United States and China are attempting to create instability within India. Lastly, she inquired about the steps the Modi government is taking if they truly believe that foreign powers are interfering in India's internal affairs.

The controversy began when BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with a private channel, criticized the farmers' movement, accusing it of spreading violence in Punjab. She further alleged that incidents such as rape and murder were taking place under the guise of the movement. According to her, the repeal of the farm bills was necessary because the protesters had far-reaching and dangerous plans, indicating they were willing to go to any lengths to achieve their goals.