'No Grudges with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, But...': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Rejecting Big Films

Kangana Ranaut, an actor turned politician, who is also known as the 'Queen of Bollywood,' takes pride in having a successful career on her own. Kangana has rejected some blockbuster films featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor. She declined films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Singh Is Bliing', 'Sultan', and 'Sanju'. She remarked that although she turned them down, those actors don't have any grudge.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana said, "People are really kind to me." She explained that her reasons for rejecting these film roles were sincere rather than self-serving. For example, when Salman Khan approached her for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she questioned the importance of the role he proposed. Although he suggested that it was a typical character for actresses, Kangana stood her ground. She also recounted how Ranbir Kapoor came to her home to persuade her to accept a role in Sanju, which she ultimately declined.

Kangana talked about her conversation with Akshay Kumar regarding Singh Is Bliing. Akshay expressed concern that her repeated rejections might indicate a personal problem between them. However, she assured him that this was not the case and was surprised by his assumption. Kangana noted that their meetings are friendly, with Salman being particularly welcoming.

The films Kangana turned down include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a well-regarded comedy-drama directed by Kabir Khan featuring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sultan is a sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar that starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, while Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featured notable actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal. Singh Is Bliing, directed by Prabhu Deva, included Akshay Kumar alongside Amy Jackson and Lara Dutta.