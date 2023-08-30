Raksha Bandhan 2023: Girls from Delhi school tie Rakhi to PM Modi

On the auspicious day of Rakshabandhan female students from schools in Delhi tied rakhi's to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the Prime Minister greeted the people on the special occasion. Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives. According to Hindu beliefs, Raksha Bandhan holds a lot of significance for the people.

In the epic Hindu script of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra and Draupadi helped him by tearing a piece of her saree and tying it to the injured finger to stop the bleeding. In return, Krishna promised Draupadi to protect her from every situation. He fulfilled his promise by protecting her when she was publicly humiliated in the court of Hastinapur and Kauravas tried to shame her. Rakhi marks an occasion for the girls to visit their homes as when brides were married outside of their hometown, their parents did not visit them in their married homes. Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a more symbolic approach and with love and joy.

