Raksha Bandhan 2024: Mahakaleshwar Temple Opens Early for Special Celebrations; 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered to Deity (Watch Video)

On Raksha Bandhan, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain opened its portals at 2:30 a.m. Following the Bhasma Aarti, a Vedic Rakhi was ceremonially tied to Baba Mahakal. In a grand offering, 1.25 lakh laddoos were presented to the deity. The occasion saw thousands of devotees come to pay their respects and seek blessings.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19, 2024. The Shravan Purnima period will commence on August 18 at 3:04 p.m. and conclude on August 19 at 11:55 p.m. It is considered auspicious to tie the Rakhi during this time in a formal and respectful manner. The Raksha Sutra, when tied with prayers during this period, is believed to serve as a protective shield for the brother.

However, this year's Rakhi Purnima coincides with Bhadrakal, a period traditionally viewed as inauspicious for significant tasks. Despite this, in Maharashtra, Raksha Bandhan is often celebrated without mantras, pujas, or religious rituals, and experts suggest that tying Rakhi during Bhadrakal does not pose any harm.