Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand 'Rakhi' at Puri Beach in Odisha (Watch Video)

Sudarsan Pattnaik, an Odisha-based sand artist, never misses a chance when it comes to crafting on special occasions or festivals in India. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Pattnaik created an adorable sand sculpture.

Pattnaik’s Raksha Bandhan sand art shows a Lord Shiva and the text on the sand sculpture says “Happy Raksha Bandhan”. “On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan and last Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan'. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha,” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a picture of his sand art on social media.

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee, India's 4th highest civilian award. He runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha. So far, Padma-awardee artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and has won many accolades for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand art.

The Odisha sand artist has created awareness through his art on many social issues such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, beating plastic pollution, COVID-19, and saving the environment, among others.

#WATCH | Odisha: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Puri beach, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (18.08)



Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

