Raksha Bandhan 2024: Women Don Tiger Masks To Tie Rakhis to Men in Villages, Towns Surrounding Pench Tiger Reserve in MP (Watch Video)

The management of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) used Raksha Bandhan as an occasion to create awareness about the protection and conservation of tigers, with women sporting tiger masks while tying rakhis to men in villages and small towns surrounding the reserve.

In a post on X on Monday, the PTR said this is the third consecutive year it has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in 130 villages, small towns adjoining the reserve. "For the third consecutive year, Pench Tiger Reserve is celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a unique way - Tiger Protection Day. Continuing the tradition, this time we are celebrating Tiger Protection Day in 130 villages, some small towns near the Tiger Reserve and in Seoni and Chhindwara district headquarters by tying rakhis among villagers and society wearing tiger masks. This rakhi thread, like a brother-sister relationship, symbolizes the protection of tigers and wildlife," wrote Pench Tiger Reserve on X.

तीसरे साल लगातार, पेंच टाइगर रिजर्व ने रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार एक अनोखे अंदाज - बाघ रक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। परंपरा को जारी रखते हुए, इस बार हमने 130 गांवों, टाइगर रिजर्व के पास के कुछ छोटे कस्बों और सिवनी तथा छिंदवाड़ा जिला मुख्यालय में यह बाघ रक्षा दिवस मना रहे… pic.twitter.com/1E5m5hEFNH — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) August 19, 2024

"Just as a sister ties a Rakhi for her brother's long life and her own safety, we all have promised today that we will protect our forests - the tigers and other wildlife. This unique Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but a resolution – to protect our forests and wildlife, and to contribute to their protection. Come, this Rakshabandhan let us all become protectors of tigers, because their safety is our responsibility," PTR further said in a tweet.