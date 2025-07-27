Raksha Bandhan 2025: Now You Can Send a Rakhi to Your Brother in India Post's Waterproof Envelope — Here's How to Track Your Parcel

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, India Post has launched a special initiative to help sisters send Rakhis to their brothers living far away. The department has introduced a ‘Rakhi Special Envelope’ that is waterproof, ensuring safe delivery during the monsoon season. The envelope, priced at just ₹10, can be purchased from the nearest post office. With this innovation, sisters no longer have to worry about their Rakhis getting damaged in transit due to rain. It’s a thoughtful step by India Post to preserve the emotion and sanctity of the bond between siblings, despite the distances between them.

Sending gifts and messages to loved ones across cities or states has now become far more convenient through India Post. With the festive season around the corner, this service becomes even more significant. Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, symbolizes the love between brothers and sisters. Many siblings now live apart due to work or studies, and travel isn't always feasible. But thanks to India Post’s reliable parcel services, sisters can continue to uphold this tradition by sending their Rakhis safely, reaching their brothers wherever they may be in India.

In addition to the Rakhi envelope, India Post has also made it easy for senders to track their parcel status online. The postal department shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that customers can now check the delivery status of their parcel in just one click. This eliminates the need to physically visit the post office for updates. With digital tracking now integrated into the process, users will see real-time updates about their parcel's location and progress. This tech-enabled feature adds another layer of confidence and transparency to the customer experience.

To track a Rakhi parcel or any other delivery, users simply need to visit the official India Post website. There, they can enter relevant details such as the tracking ID and PIN code to get complete information instantly. The site also allows users to purchase stamps and other postal products online, making it a one-stop platform for all postal needs. India Post’s efforts to modernize its services while maintaining affordability and accessibility are making traditional celebrations easier for today’s mobile and digitally connected generation. As Raksha Bandhan nears, the new envelope and tracking features are a timely and welcome move.