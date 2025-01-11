Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Devotees Chant 'Ram Aayenge' as They Mark First Year of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya (Watch Videos)

Ayodhya is celebrating the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which took place on January 22, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, the anniversary falls on January 11, 2025. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has organized a series of cultural and religious events to commemorate the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.

Devotees have gathered in Ayodhya to participate in the celebrations, chanting Ram Bhajans and expressing their devotion to Lord Shri Ram. Videos show groups of devotees arriving at the temple for the first-anniversary observance, with many seen taking a holy dip in Prayagraj. Despite the cold weather, the devotees shared their enthusiasm, saying, "We are not feeling cold. Our enthusiasm and belief are way more than the cold we are experiencing."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees chant Ram Bhajans as they gather in Ayodhya ahead of the first-anniversary celebration of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/UMNQEfAhOJ — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees arrive at Ayodhya Ram temple on the occasion of the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/G7fUpjpnaB — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Devotees say "It feels great after taking a dip here in Prayagraj. We are not feeling cold. Our enthusiasm and belief is way more than the cold we are experiencing..." https://t.co/yCU4WgzQHJpic.twitter.com/5q1QDE3N9Y — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

The three-day celebration, running from January 11 to 13, will host around 110 VIPs, including those who were unable to attend last year’s historic ceremony, along with countless common people. The festivities will include religious rituals, cultural programs, and devotional performances to mark this auspicious occasion.