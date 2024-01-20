Ram Mandir Consecration: Delhi Government To Organise 3-Day Ramlila From Today

In anticipation of the consecration ceremony for the Ram temple, the Delhi government revealed its plans to host a three-day Ramlila starting from Saturday. This announcement sparked a heated exchange between the AAP and the BJP. The ruling party alleged that the Central government refused permission to conduct the event at Bharat Mandapam, while the opposition argued that the venue was not designated for religious functions.

From Saturday, a grand three-day Ramlila event is being organised. The special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone, a Delhi government statement said.The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the live three-hour Ramlila performance from 4 pm to 7 pm, it said. The conclusion of the event will coincide with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Numerous dignitaries from various sectors, including political figures, have received invitations to attend the upcoming ceremony. Despite this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he did not receive an invitation and intends to visit Ayodhya with his family after January 22. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, expressed disappointment, noting that the BJP-led central government refused permission for the Delhi government to organize the Ramlila at the Bharat Mandapam auditorium in Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi government had submitted an application to book the large auditorium at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. However, the ITPO department of the BJP-led central government, after misleading the Delhi government for several days, did not grant permission for the grand Ramlila performance in the large auditorium, he said. The double face of the BJP, whose members claim to be devotees of Lord Ram, is evident now, he said.