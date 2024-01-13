Ram Mandir Consecration Fuels Surge in Spiritual Merchandise Sales

Religious fervor has fueled a booming market for spiritual merchandise as the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws closer. T-shirts emblazoned with "Jai Shree Ram," flags depicting Hanuman, and miniature Ram Mandir replicas are flying off shelves at brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

According to a report of ET, E-commerce giants and traditional retailers report a two- to threefold increase in sales of spiritual merchandise compared to usual days. Platforms like Flipkart and Amazon feature "hot deals" on Ram-themed T-shirts, car flags, and Hanuman imagery.

"We've seen a 3x spike in demand for culturally significant products like Ram Mandir models and T-shirts," confirms a Meesho spokesperson. Gaurav Marya, chairman of Franchise India, attributes the boom to Ayodhya-related products being "open IP," allowing numerous sellers to capitalize, leading to a 100% sales surge.

With Ayodhya's current population of around 350,000, the travel and tourism industry anticipates a massive influx of devotees, estimating eight to ten times the normal population in the coming days.

"The spiritual wave and reawakening of cultural roots are driving unprecedented sales of Ram Mandir-related items," says Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of the Retailers Association of India.

Airlines like SpiceJet are even providing special flights to cater to the expected surge in pilgrims. Retailers across categories are gearing up for the occasion. The Chamber of Trade and Industry announced plans for a "Diwali"-like celebration in over 100 Delhi markets on January 22, with dedicated merchandise expected to generate crores in revenue.

Rahul Mehta, chief mentor at the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, anticipates particularly strong interest in Ram Mandir merchandise in northern India, especially Uttar Pradesh, as the ceremony approaches.

This surge in spiritual merchandise sales reflects the deep religious significance of the Ram Mandir consecration for many Indians. As the event draws closer, the market is likely to see even more offerings catering to the devout masses.