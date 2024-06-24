Ayodhya Ram Mandir Faces Water Leakage Issues After First Rainfall, Says Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das (Watch Video)

The chief priest of the Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das, has made some startling revelations about the temple's construction and the challenges it faces. He claims that water leakage has been observed in the temple's garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and other areas just after the first monsoon rains.

Das claims that the leak was discovered during the first monsoon rains in July 2024. He said that water was seen dripping from the ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Lord Ram is housed.

"During the first rain, the roof of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Ram Lalla resides began to leak," Das told ANI. "Attention should be paid to this issue and what caused it.. There's no way for rainwater to drain out of the temple. If the rain intensifies, it could disrupt prayer services."

He has also expressed concerns about the overall pace of construction work at the temple complex, stating that it is unlikely to be completed by the originally scheduled deadline of July 2025.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for the construction of the temple, has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

The heavy rains that lashed Ayodhya on Saturday night also caused damage to several roads in the city. The worst affected roads were Pushpraj Chowk to Fatehganj Road and Rikabganj Road near the Police Line Gate Circle.