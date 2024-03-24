Ram Mandir Holi Celebration: Ayodhya All Decked Up (See Pics)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is considered as one of the biggest events of the year. Nearly four years after the Supreme Court paved way for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, crores of devotees around the world will welcome Lord Ram in his home, the temple town of Ayodhya, during the grand consecration ceremony of the newly built Ram Mandir. Grand ceremony was attended by prominent personalities all over the world. The inauguration took place on 22nd of January 2024 and after that today ram mandir is set for its first festive celebration that is Holi. Lord Ram is set for first Holi and pictures of Lord ram all decked up has gone viral.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The mesmerizing photos of Lord ram has spread happiness all over the internet.

Ram Mandir event was a meticulously planned 7-day schedule of Vedic rituals and celebrations that paved the way for the grand event, culminating in the auspicious seating of Lord Ram on January 22, 2024.