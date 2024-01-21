Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Telecast Banned by Tamil Nadu Govt, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged on Sunday, January 21, that the Tamil Nadu government has banned the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Taking to its official X handle, she stated,

'Tamil Nadu govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE-managed temples, no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organizing events. They are threatening organizers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action...'

Meanwhile, celebrations and artistic preparations are in progress in Ayodhya and other parts of the nation in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.

Dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will reportedly address the temple's inauguration function.