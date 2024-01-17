Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ayodhya Braces for Impregnable Security With AI-Powered 10,000 CCTV Cameras, 100 Snipers

In anticipation of the highly awaited inauguration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, robust security measures have been implemented. Reports indicate that 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across various locations in the holy city to monitor every activity. Additionally, 100 snipers will be deployed in the city to enhance security.

7-Layered Structure Security:

The security system comprises a comprehensive 7-layered structure jointly prepared by Central and Uttar Pradesh government security agencies. The first layer includes SPG commandos equipped with the latest weapons. The second layer involves NSG jawans, followed by IPS officers in the third round. CRPF jawans are responsible for the fourth circle, with commanders of Uttar Pradesh ATS in the fifth circle ready for action in suspicious situations. The sixth round involves IB, and the seventh round comprises local police.

PM Narendra Modi's Security on January 22:

Specifically for Prime Minister Modi's security on January 22, more than 1000 constables and four companies of PACs will be deployed in his security circle, supported by three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, and 90 inspectors. Over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed, including those in front of shops and houses linked to the police control room.

AI-Equipped Anti-Drone System:

As part of the security system, an anti-drone system equipped with artificial intelligence has been established to safeguard against potential air strikes during the event. Six companies of CRPF, three companies of PAC, nine companies of SSF, and one unit each of ATS and STF will be deployed 24/7 for security, as stated by SP Praveen Ranjan. In addition, 300 policemen, 47 firemen, 40 radio policemen, 37 local intelligence personnel, two bomb detection squads, and two anti-sabotage squads will be stationed not only at the venue but also on all roads and squares leading to the temple. Over 100 snipers will also be strategically deployed for added security.