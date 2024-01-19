Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Entry Pass: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Issues Passes for Attendees

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday, January 19, has issued an entry pass for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishthan ceremony, which will held on January 22. They said entry to the temple would be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned in the entry pass issued by Ram Temple Trust.

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में आमंत्रित महानुभावों के लिए जानकारी:



भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में प्रवेश केवल श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र द्वारा जारी की गई प्रवेशिका के माध्यम ही संभव है। केवल निमंत्रण पत्र से आगंतुकों को प्रवेश सुनिश्चित नहीं हो पाएगा।… pic.twitter.com/3BkCpbJIbM — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 19, 2024

Taking on X, formerly Twitter, Ram temple trust said, “Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry into the Utsav. A copy of the entry pass is attached here.”

According to the reports, invitation cards for the Pran Pratishthan ceremony have been given to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, including priests, donors and several politicians. Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega-consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

In view of the consecration ceremony, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22.