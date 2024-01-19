Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Five Judges of Bench, Including CJI Who Ruled in Favor of Temple, Invited to Consecration Ceremony

Five judges, including the current Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was part of the bench that paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, have been invited to witness the consecration ceremony on January 22.

A Constitution bench comprising former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, former CJI SA Bobde, present CJI DY Chandrachud, and former judges of the Supreme Court, Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, has been sent an invitation, according to reports. The bench granted the entire disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and ordered the government to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Muslim side to build a mosque.

Five judges, including CJI, who were part of bench which paved way for construction of Ram Temple, are invited to witness consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

The week-long vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. Over 7,000 people from politics, entertainment, industry, sports, and religion are expected to attend the Ram Mandir mega event.

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust issued an entry pass for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Addressing the matter on X, formerly Twitter, the Ram Temple trust stated, “Information for dignitaries invited to Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry into the Utsav. A copy of the entry pass is attached here.”