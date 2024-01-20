Ram Mandir: Railways Allocates Three Special Trains From Tripura to Ayodhya

On Saturday, a leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha announced that the Railways has assigned three special trains to Tripura to facilitate the transportation of individuals to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of offering prayers at the Ram temple. The allocation of these special trains to the northeastern state followed a letter from Chief Minister Manik Saha to Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, requesting special train services from Agartala to Ayodhya.

The Railways has allocated three special trains for Ram Bhakts of the state to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers to Lord Ram. The three trains will leave the state for Ayodhya on January 31, February 21 and 27, BJP Tripura Yuva Morcha general secretary Rana Ghosh told PTI. Each Ayodhya-bound train will carry 1,640 passengers of the state, he said, adding that party leaders and supporters will get priority.

Apart from party leaders, Ram Bhakts will also get a chance to board Ayodhya bound train to offer prayer to Lord Ram. Around 5,000 pilgrims will be able to offer prayer at Ram temple till February 27, he said. The state has already declared a half-holiday in all the government offices and educational institutions on January 22 to mark the event.