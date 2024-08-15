Ram Narain Agarwal Passes Away: Renowned DRDO Scientist and Father of Agni Missiles Dies at 84

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2024 08:25 PM2024-08-15T20:25:58+5:302024-08-15T20:29:05+5:30

Dr. R.N. Agarwal, the renowned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and "Father of Agni Missiles," passed away ...

Ram Narain Agarwal Passes Away: Renowned DRDO Scientist and Father of Agni Missiles Dies at 84 | Ram Narain Agarwal Passes Away: Renowned DRDO Scientist and Father of Agni Missiles Dies at 84

Ram Narain Agarwal Passes Away: Renowned DRDO Scientist and Father of Agni Missiles Dies at 84

Dr. R.N. Agarwal, the renowned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and "Father of Agni Missiles," passed away at the age of 84 on August 15 in Hyderabad. He was survived by his wife and two children.

Dr. Agarwal, often referred to as "AgniWall," was instrumental in developing India's long-range ballistic missile program. He served as the first Programme Director for the Agni missiles, overseeing the program since its inception in 1983. His contributions earned him the nickname "Agni Man" and significant recognition, including the Padma Bhushan award. Dr. Agarwal was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and completed his master's in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

As the founder-director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in Hyderabad, Dr. Agarwal played a pivotal role in advancing missile technology. He retired in 2005 after a distinguished career.

Senior DRDO scientists, both serving and retired, expressed their condolences. "The country has lost a legend with his passing," said former DRDO chief and missile scientist Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy. "Dr. Agarwal played a crucial role in expanding the long-range missile manufacturing and launch facilities in the country," Reddy added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Open in app
Tags :DrdoDefence Research And Development OrganisationNational newsScientists