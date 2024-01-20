Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: AIIMS Delhi To Remain Closed Till 2.30 PM on Jan 22

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced its closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 in observance of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

The hospital issued a memorandum instructing all chiefs of centres, heads of departments, units, and branch officers to inform their staff about this decision. The AIIMS memorandum cited the Government of India's declaration of a half-day closing on January 22, 2024, until 14:30 Hrs, in reference to the Ram Lalla Pram Pratistha at Ayodhya celebration nationwide.

“The Government of India has declared Monday the 22nd January, 2024 half day closing till 14.30 Hrs vide O.M ref : F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DOPT dated 18th January, 2024 as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India. It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on 22.01.2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” The AIIMS memorandum said,

“However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till 21.02.2024, vide ref : No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated 09.01.2024; all CRITICAL CLINICAL services shall remain functional,” the central government hospital added.

This is a developing story...