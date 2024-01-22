Ram Temple Consecration: Entire Country Has Become Ram-May, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple on Monday, said the consecration ceremony will be completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed that the entire nation has transformed into a realm of Lord Rama, describing it as Ram-may, as people collectively immerse themselves in the ocean of faith and devotion on this auspicious occasion.

In a post on X, Adityanath welcomed all guests, including Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will witness the ceremony.

Adityanath said in a post in Hindi, To all the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the land of the Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. Hearty welcome and congratulations to Shri Ayodhya Dham. Jai Siya Ram!” He said in another post, Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Today, under his leadership, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled.