Ram Temple likely to open from January 24

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is expected to be open for devotees from January 24 next year, with celebrations being planned for 10 days for the process of consecration of Lord Rama. Talking to a section of media in New Delhi, chairman of Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra said, "The ground floor work of the three-storey Ram temple has been completed. The trustees of Ram Mandir Trust have decided that the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla will be started after Makar Sankranti festival that will fall on January 14. Between January 14 and January 24, a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha will be observed."

Authorities of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that a request letter signed by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will be sent to the PM. “As no date has yet been fixed for the consecration of the idol, the PM will be asked to give his permission regarding any favourable date between December 2023 and January 26, 2024,” Rai said. Mishra said that there will be a gold cover on the main door of the sanctum sanctorum.