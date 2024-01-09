Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': Lucknow Hospital Flooded With Delivery Requests from Pregnant Women on January 22

The Gynecology department of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has received special requests from pregnant women patients for deliveries on January 22, the day of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha', according to a doctor at the hospital who spoke to the news agency ANI.

In Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, some pregnant women have requested doctors to perform C-section deliveries on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Several women have asked doctors at the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital to schedule caesarean deliveries on January 22, as reported by ANI. Not only government hospitals but also many private hospitals have received such appeals. Ayodhya Ram Temple: Unveiling the Key Features You Need to Know.

Dr. Kanchan Mishra, a Senior Gynecologist at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital, mentioned, "In the case of elective cesarean surgeries, we can plan ahead and set a date for delivery. We have received some requests from a few patients in this regard."

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, compared the date to India's Independence Day. "January 22 is as important as August 15. It is equally important as getting Kargil back, and as much as the detention of a lakh soldiers was important in 1971," he said, as reported by ANI news agency.