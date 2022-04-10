'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit' aims to preserve memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

The ambitious project of 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit' aims to preserve memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

Nine key locations of the route of Lord Ram's 14 years of exile, known as 'Ram Van Gaman Path', were identified last year for beautification work, said the Chief Minister.

"The aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists," Baghel said.

For the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, the work of infrastructure development, restoration, and beautification is being done at nine places under 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

He noted that this project will boost tourism and also promote the culture of the state.

"Last year, we undertook beautification work of Chandhkhuri which is 28 km away from Raipur, the capital. An ancient Mata Kaushalya temple is located there which was renovated last year. Today, a large number of people visit this place every weekend. It has now become a tourism spot and also an 'aastha kendra' (centre of devotion)," the Chief Minister said.

Noting that the Shivrinarayan temple has ancient importance, the Chief Minister said people should also feel it while going through this circuit.

On the allegations of Congress following the 'Hindutva' path of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baghel said, "Before the 80s, God Ram was not on their (Bharatiya Jan Sangh--the predecessor of the BJP) agenda. BJP asks for vote in name of Lord Ram but this is not our motive and we just want to take forward our culture."

Stressing that Chhattisgarh, which was known for Naxal violence, is not what it used to be, the Chief Minister said that the state has a diverse culture.

Baghel also said that naxal violence in Chhattisgarh has significantly declined, adding that the people's trust in government schemes has increased.

"There has been a drastic reduction in the recruitment of Naxals. Dip in Naxal violence. People's trust in government schemes has increased. Have chalk out an action plan to rehabilitate those people who migrated during the Salwa Judum movement," he said.

Baghel is set to inaugurate his government's ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit' project's first Phase works here on Sunday-- coinciding with the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama.

Almost the entire Baghel government's cabinet is likely to be present in the grand three-day ceremony which was kickstarted on Saturday with the beginning of a Ramayan recital contest-- a first-of-its-kind event organised by any government earlier in the state at this level.

The 8th-century old Shivrinarayan temple in Shivrinarayan town, a prominent pilgrimage centre, where Lord Ram had stayed for nearly 12 years of his 14-year exile in the Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh, is among the nine places whose works will be inaugurated by Baghel on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

