Ramadan 2024: Schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh Issue Special School Timings

During Ramadan, several states in India have changed school timings to accommodate students of Urdu and other minority languages. The Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools has issued a schedule for Urdu primary and high schools from 8 am to 12 pm. 45 pm during the holy month. This decision aligns with ensuring that students can observe Ramzan.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced a similar adjustment in the school timings for Urdu medium schools. Schools will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to accommodate Ramadan from March 12 to April 10.

This decision follows a representation from the Minority Teachers Association, urging authorities to consider the needs of students during this religious observance. The directive applies to Urdu medium primary, upper primary, high schools, parallel sections, and DIETS across the state.