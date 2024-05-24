Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2024 12:33 PM2024-05-24T12:33:07+5:302024-05-24T12:39:01+5:30

In a disturbing turn of events, the Telangana Food Safety Department raided popular eateries in Hyderabad's Madhapur area, including ...

Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos) | Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos)

Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos)

In a disturbing turn of events, the Telangana Food Safety Department raided popular eateries in Hyderabad's Madhapur area, including the Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe, on Thursday evening, May 23, uncovering multiple health violations.

A large quantity of expired food items were found, including 100 kg of urad dal (expired in March 2024), 10 kg of Nandini curd, and 8 litres of milk found by Food Safety in Rameshwaram Cafe's kitchen. These items, estimated to be worth Rs. 16,700, were disposed of on the spot.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Live Cockroaches in Ice Cream Storage, Fungal Infected Carrots Found in Popular Eateries (See Pics).

Food safety officers also discovered unlabeled and improperly labelled food items, including 450 kg of raw rice, 20 kg of white lobia and 300 kgs of jaggery. The total estimated value of these seized items is Rs. 56,000.

Visuals From Rameshwaram Cafe:

The restaurant lacked Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and dustbins were not properly covered.

The most concerning discovery at Baahubali Kitchen was a severe cockroach infestation within the kitchen premises. Cockroaches were even found present on food items stored in the Eatery's storeroom.

Visuals From Baahubali Kitchen:

The kitchen itself was found to be in a highly unhygienic state, with stagnant water observed in the cleaning area. Additionally, semi-prepared and raw food items were improperly stored inside the refrigerator.

Also Read | Blatant food safety violations found at top eateries in Hyderabad.

Similar to Rameshwaram Cafe, Baahubali Kitchen lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and did not display a true copy of their FSSAI license on the premises.

Open in app
Tags :Rameshwaram CafeCockroachtelanganaHyderabadTelangana Food Safety DepartmentBaahubali