Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos)

In a disturbing turn of events, the Telangana Food Safety Department raided popular eateries in Hyderabad's Madhapur area, including the Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe, on Thursday evening, May 23, uncovering multiple health violations.

A large quantity of expired food items were found, including 100 kg of urad dal (expired in March 2024), 10 kg of Nandini curd, and 8 litres of milk found by Food Safety in Rameshwaram Cafe's kitchen. These items, estimated to be worth Rs. 16,700, were disposed of on the spot.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Live Cockroaches in Ice Cream Storage, Fungal Infected Carrots Found in Popular Eateries (See Pics).

Food safety officers also discovered unlabeled and improperly labelled food items, including 450 kg of raw rice, 20 kg of white lobia and 300 kgs of jaggery. The total estimated value of these seized items is Rs. 56,000.

Visuals From Rameshwaram Cafe:

Task force team has conducted inspections in the Madhapur area on 23.05.2024.



The Rameshwaram Cafe



* Urad Dal (100Kg) stock found expired in Mar'24 worth Rs. 16K



* Nandini Curd (10kg), Milk (8L) worth Rs. 700 found expired



Above items discarded on the spot.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/mVblmOuqZk — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 23, 2024

The restaurant lacked Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and dustbins were not properly covered.

The most concerning discovery at Baahubali Kitchen was a severe cockroach infestation within the kitchen premises. Cockroaches were even found present on food items stored in the Eatery's storeroom.

Visuals From Baahubali Kitchen:

Baahubali Kitchen



* Synthetic Food Colours found in kitchen were discarded on the spot



* Heavy cockroach infestation observed in kitchen and cockroaches found on food articles inside store room. Pest Control Records not found.



(3/4) pic.twitter.com/NTZraSxbkx — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 23, 2024

The kitchen itself was found to be in a highly unhygienic state, with stagnant water observed in the cleaning area. Additionally, semi-prepared and raw food items were improperly stored inside the refrigerator.

Also Read | Blatant food safety violations found at top eateries in Hyderabad.

Similar to Rameshwaram Cafe, Baahubali Kitchen lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and did not display a true copy of their FSSAI license on the premises.