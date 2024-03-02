Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: It Will Be Easy To Nab Culprit as We Have Visuals, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed his assurance regarding the apprehension of the perpetrator responsible for the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe, a renowned eatery in the city, as his movement has been captured by the cameras.

Siddaramaiah also stated that investigations are ongoing to determine whether any organization was implicated in the incident at the quick-service eatery located in the Brookfield area, situated within Bengaluru's information technology corridor in the east, which resulted in ten people sustaining injuries.

The blast has happened. One person wearing mask and cap has come by bus, he has purchased 'Rava Idly' from the counter at the cafe and has sat at a place. Then he has set the timer and gone. The blast has occurred, about 9 people (actually 10) people are injured. All are out of danger, Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister had already inspected the site on Friday, and he himself would be visiting the cafe and the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment on Saturday. Responding to inquiries regarding potential organizational involvement in the incident, the Chief Minister asserted that such details are yet to be determined. We will find the culprit, it will be easy as his visuals alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come. We will find him at the earliest, he added.