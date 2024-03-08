Rameshwaram Cafe Owner Raghavendra Rao Announces Reopening Ceremony with National Anthem After Blast

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, which suffered damage in a blast a week ago injuring 10 individuals, is set to reopen on Saturday with reinforced security measures. Speaking on the eatery's reopening following the IED blast on March 1, owner and CEO Raghavendra Rao said, that the incident should not have happened. It’s a lesson for us to be strong. From tomorrow we are (re)launching our outlet with the national anthem.

VIDEO | Here’s what Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe owner and CEO, Raghavendra Rao, said on the re-opening of the eatery following an IED blast on March 1.



Investigation Continues

While the cafe reopens, the investigation into the blast continues. The NIA has leads in Bellary and Tumkur and is questioning people near the cafe.

CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving at the cafe an hour before the blast. The suspect then used public transportation to travel to a religious site before leaving the city for Tumkur, according to media reports. Investigators are optimistic about a breakthrough based on these new leads.

Previous Statements by Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said a day earlier that investigators had "good leads" in the case.

The suspect is believed to have travelled to Tumkur by bus after the explosion. Authorities are verifying his movements from Bengaluru to Ballari.

The NIA, assisted by the Bengaluru police Central Crime Branch, is investigating the March 1 blast caused by an improvised explosive device at the cafe in Bengaluru's eastern information technology corridor.