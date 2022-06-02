Ramjas College students' clash: ABVP clarifies 'no karyakarta involved'

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday clarified that none of its workers was involved in the brawl between two student groups in Ramjas college on Tuesday.

"A few students suffered minor injuries in a brawl between two groups on the Ramjas College campus on Tuesday", said Delhi Police adding that it has initiated legal action as per the law in the said matter.

According to ABVP, SFI activists had claimed that their group was violently involved in a fight with ABVP karyakartas. "It is a completely false assertion made against ABVP," said the ABVP.

"It has also come to light that a girl, studying at Ramjas college, has filed a complaint of molestation against activists of SFI on an incident after which the scuffle happened. The attempt to shape the incident into a political agenda is extremely unfortunate. ABVP has nothing to do with the entire incident and we condemn the violent brawl on campus premises," stated ABVP.

Earlier, a Delhi Police FIR copy mentioned, "A brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College, on Tuesday. Reportedly, one group having affiliation with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), edited a caste-based slogan that was initially painted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan."

The student group requested media houses "not to condone such fake news and inquire prior stance of the organisation before quoting."

Police said that two-three students from both sides have suffered minor injuries. "Complaints have been received from both groups. Legal action is being initiated as per law", added police.

( With inputs from ANI )

