'Ramzan: Festival of Peace', JKPJF organizes seminar to strengthen brotherhood

Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) organised a seminar, Ramzan: Festival of Peace, here on Sunday.

The seminar was attended by huge gatherings of locals, religious scholars, social activists and political analysts. The function was presided over by party Chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi.

He highlighted the importance of Ramzan by explaining how it developed our mannerisms and moral fortitude, to strengthen brotherhood.

Moreover, the concept of violence and non-violence was also discussed by him, how violence breeds hatred, destruction, enmity, negativity, restlessness and death amongst the people whereas non-violence on the other side leads to construction, friendship, positivity, peace and life amongst the masses.

The Kashmir Valley which until the recent past flourished with Sufism and peace is now witnessing violence and bloodshed of innocent people. This is not Islam. Islam is for peace; not violence, he said.

Molana Mohd Yaseen put forth his views on 'sunnah and hadith'. He quoted, ''Allah grants to rifq (gentleness) what he doesn't grant to unf (violence)."

Aga Syed Mubashir Sahib put forth the concept of patience which implies a peaceful response or reaction.

The seminar was concluded by a vote of thanks to all dignitaries who participated in the seminar.

Party Chairman Aga Syed Abass Rizvi promised to organise more such seminars and symposiums in future, as well; with the hope that more and more youth join us and help in spreading our message of peace, for the development of our Qaum and country.

( With inputs from ANI )

