Ranchi two sister's death: Dead bodies of two sisters found in house

Two sisters have committed suicide in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Both the sisters are said to have committed suicide by consuming poison. A team of police and FSL has launched an investigation. This incident has disturbed everyone in the area. Police are investigating whether it was suicide or murder. Elder sister Sheetal Lakhani works in a hospital in Ranchi. Her younger sister Manya was studying in 9th standard in Sarla Birla School. His father Sanjay Lakhani is one of the big contractors in Ranchi.

According to information received, elder sister Sheetal's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday night. Later that night the two sisters went to bedroom. Relatives said everything was fine. However, the bodies of both were found in the room in the morning. Both were rushed to Gurunanak Hospital. Where doctors pronounced the two dead. The eldest daughter, Sheetal Lakhani, was to be married in February next year. Six months ago, she had an affair with a young man working in HDFC Bank.

The reason for their suicide is unknown yet. The day before, their pet dog had also died. The bodies have been sent to RIMS for postmortem. Police are investigating all aspects of the suicide or murder. Locals said the two sisters went to their room to celebrate their birthdays at night. When her mother opened the room around 5.40 am, the two sisters vomited and fell unconscious. Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam said the room in which the bodies of the two sisters were found has been sealed after FSL investigation. Besides, her elder sister was supposed to get married and her future husband was also present on her birthday. However, relatives said that he went to his home after celebrating her birthday.