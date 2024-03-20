Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi Celebrations Underway at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya - Watch

In Hindu religion, the festival of Holi will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on March 25 every year, but in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, the festival of Holi starts from Rangbhari Ekadashi and Rangbhari Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month has great importance for the devotees of Baba Vishwanath.

Holi Celebration in Uttar Pradesh at Hanuman Garhi Temple

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said on Wednesday, during a celebration, that the Naga Sadhus will visit different temples and deposit 'gulaal'.

"Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi have stepped out with the symbol of Sri Hanuman ji Maharaj. They will perform 'panchkoshi parikrama' while playing Holi...They will deposit 'gulaal' at different temples. This is Lord Ram's holi as Ram Temple has been built," said Mahant Raju.

This Ekadashi is also known as Amalaki Ekadashi. The festival of Holi starts in Kashi from the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, which is celebrated for the next six days that is till Holi.