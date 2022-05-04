Rape accused UP Police SHO arrested from Prayagraj

Lucknow, May 4 UP Police SHO Tilakdhari Saroj, the main accused in the rape of a minor girl in Pali police station in Lalitpur district, has been arrested from Prayagraj, officials said on Wednesday.

The SHO had been absconding after the victim's family lodged a complaint.

The state government had suspended Saroj and the entire staff of Pali police station had been sent to lines.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that strict punishment will be ensured for Saroj and five other accused persons in the case.

The 13-year-old girl had been lured to Madhya Pradesh by four boys of her village. She was gangraped and then left back to her village.

When the girl went to the Pali police station to lodge a complaint against the boys, she was detained and raped by the SHO.

