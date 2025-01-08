Rapido Services Suspended in Ahmedabad: City RTO Suspends All Operations Over Rule Violations

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Ahmedabad has temporarily suspended the services of Rapido, a private aggregator, for 30 days due to multiple regulatory violations. The action follows repeated complaints from rickshaw associations and the company’s failure to respond to multiple notices issued by the RTO.

Under the Aggregator Rules 2020, two-wheelers used for commercial passenger transport must have yellow number plates and mandatory insurance. Rapido was found in violation of both requirements. The popularity of the bike service had sparked complaints from auto unions, prompting the RTO to investigate.

RTO official J.J. Patel stated, “Rapido was issued an aggregator licence only for three-wheeler auto rickshaws, but they used non-transport two-wheelers through their app, violating the rules. Additionally, they continued operating vehicles with expired documents, compromising passenger safety. Hence, we have suspended their services for 30 days. If violations persist, we will take legal action.”Patel further warned that repeated non-compliance could result in the permanent cancellation of Rapido’s licence.



