Rare albino fawn spotted in UP's wildlife sanctuary

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 A rare albino fawn has been spotted in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on the Indo-Nepal border.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan, tweeted a picture of the fawn, seen with an adult spotted deer.

A picture, taken by a member of a gharial conservation team working at the sanctuary and shared on Twitter by the DFO on March 9, is doing the rounds on the internet.

While posting the picture, Badhawan tweeted, "Staying true to its tagline, Katarniaghat - Where rare is common."

The DFO said albinism is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations of certain genes that affect the amount of melanin in humans and animals as well.



