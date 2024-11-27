Rashtrapati Bhavan's ‘Change of Guard’ Ceremony moves to 9 AM in winter months

New Delhi, Nov 27 The iconic ‘Change of Guard’ Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will begin its winter schedule starting this Saturday (November 30). The ceremony will now take place between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., as part of the seasonal shift. During the rest of the year, the ceremony is held every Saturday at 8:00 a.m., except on gazetted holidays.

The Change of Guard ceremony is a military tradition whose origins are lost in antiquity. From time immemorial, guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defence establishments change periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. It is a Regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

The ceremony has been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and public-friendly. An equestrian display by the Presidents' Bodyguard in their ceremonial regalia has been added and the venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with easier public access.

The 30-minute ceremony commences with the PBG troops, astride their caparisoned, powerful and well-groomed steeds advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the tunes played by the Army Brass Band. Thereafter, the Parade Commander marches in, on whose ‘word of command’ the guard of the First battalion the Fifth Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), marches in.

After inspection, the new guard takes position along the old guard and both the guards exchange the national salute. Thereafter, the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries. The ceremony ends with an equestrian display by the PBG and the playing of the National Anthem.

