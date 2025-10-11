Rat fever scare in Tirunelveli: TN Health Dept allows bank exam under strict conditions

Chennai, Oct 11 Tamil Nadu Health Department has granted conditional approval for a scheduled bank recruitment examination to be held on October 12 at a private college in Melathediyoor, Tirunelveli, even as the district grapples with a fresh rat fever (leptospirosis) scare among students.

Earlier this week, several students from the college were hospitalised with high fever, body pain, and other symptoms consistent with leptospirosis.

Medical tests confirmed the infection, prompting health officials to close the college and inspect the premises temporarily.

The affected students are undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Health Department teams, during inspection of the hostel campus, identified contaminated water as the likely cause of the outbreak. The officials also collected water and food samples for testing.

Food Safety Department authorities subsequently found multiple hygiene lapses in the hostel mess and two campus canteens.

Following the inspection, both canteen licences were temporarily suspended, and the college was ordered to remain closed until proper sanitation measures were completed. After several days of cleaning and disinfection, a follow-up inspection was conducted.

Health Department officials confirmed that the premises earmarked for the bank recruitment exam had been sanitised and that all classrooms, restrooms, and common areas were disinfected.

The department then granted conditional permission for the exam to proceed as per schedule, warning the management against any lapses in hygiene protocols.

Meanwhile, the recent incident has heightened public concern as Tirunelveli district recorded multiple cases of rat fever in recent weeks, particularly in schools and hostels in rural areas.

Health authorities have launched awareness drives, urging residents to maintain clean surroundings, ensure safe drinking water, and immediately report any symptoms of fever or jaundice.

Medical teams have also intensified field inspections and distributed preventive medication in affected areas to curb the spread of the disease.

