Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: From Nitin Gadkari to Devendra Fadnavis, Politicians Pay Tribute to India’s Greatest Industrialist

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, leaving a huge legacy behind. The visionary leader passed away at the age of 86 last year. As the nation remembers his remarkable impact on both industry and society, his absence continues to resonate deeply among the countless people whose lives he influenced with empathy and purpose. Here’s a look back at the defining milestones that shaped his extraordinary journey. On his first death anniversary, many politicians like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India Pralhad Joshi paid him tribute and remembered his work.

Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, "Remembering Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, the visionary industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Group, on his first PunyaTithi... His legacy of nation-first leadership will continue to inspire generations."

Ajit Pawar posted on X, "Revered business icon and beacon of excellence Sh. Ratan Tata ji's vision continues to guide India to dream big while his kindness will remain an inspiration for the countless lives he touched. Tributes to the visionary leader who redefined leadership with humility and vision, on his death anniversary."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on X, "I offer my humble tribute on the death anniversary of the great industrialist, former Chairman of the Tata Group, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who dedicated his entire life to India's industrial progress and social development! The esteemed Shri Ratan Tata ji elevated the Indian industrial world to new heights. He remained forever dedicated to the nation's development and undertook numerous unprecedented initiatives to bring positive change to society. Your work and visionary thoughts will always inspire the youth to fulfill their dreams."

Pralhad Joshi posted on X, "Remembering the visionary industrialist, philanthropist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata on his death anniversary. His leadership, humility and foresight transformed Indian industry. His legacy continues to inspire generations to dream big and serve the nation."

Nitin Gadkari posted a video as he paid tribute to the great businessman of India. He posted on X, "Humble homage to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Ji on his death anniversary."

India paid heartfelt tribute to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary on October 9, 2025, honouring his extraordinary role in shaping the nation’s industrial and philanthropic landscape. The former chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86, is remembered for transforming the conglomerate into a global enterprise with revenues surpassing USD 128 billion. Leaders and citizens alike expressed their admiration, with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi among many who paid homage to his legacy on social media.

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat and was brought up by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, who nurtured in him a deep sense of empathy and service to society. Renowned for his humility, foresight, and generosity, Tata’s life continues to serve as an inspiration to millions, reminding India of the enduring power of ethical leadership and compassion in business.