Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute with 6-Foot Sand Sculpture at Puri Beach

Padma Shri recipient and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary by creating a six-foot sand sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha. Crafted from eight tons of sand, the artwork beautifully depicts Tata’s portrait along with symbols representing various Tata Group ventures. Speaking about the tribute, Pattnaik said, “Today, on October 9, we commemorate the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata. As a token of our respect and admiration, we artists have created this sand sculpture to honour his remarkable contributions through our art.”

Ratan Naval Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was one of India’s most visionary industrialists and philanthropists. A graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Business School, he joined the Tata Group in 1961 and went on to transform it into a global powerhouse during his tenure as chairman from 1991 to 2012. Under his leadership, the conglomerate acquired major international brands like Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley Tea, and Corus Steel, marking India’s strong presence in global markets. Beyond business, Tata was admired for his humility, ethics, and dedication to social causes through the Tata Trusts.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and leaders. His contributions extended far beyond corporate success — he was known for his deep empathy and efforts to uplift society. From supporting rural education and healthcare initiatives to championing innovation and sustainability, Tata redefined the role of business in nation-building. On his first death anniversary, people across India fondly remember him not only as an industrial icon but as a symbol of integrity and compassion.