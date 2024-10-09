Ratan Tata Passes Away: Former Tata Group Chairman Dies In Mumbai At 86

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away. He was reportedly in critical condition and receiving intensive care at a Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital prior to his death.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said a press statement from Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Who was Ratan Tata?

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata graduated with a bachelor's degree in architecture from Cornell University. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 and led the Tata Group until his retirement in 2012. Tata also served as interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017.

Throughout his career, Tata was recognized for his contributions to Indian industry and society. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Known for his keen business acumen, he made over 30 investments in startups, primarily through his personal investment company.