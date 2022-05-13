Ration Card: Now you can apply for Ration Card online; check out process

Ration card is an important government document like Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license. Ration card is also useful as proof of residency and you can alsso take advantage of government schemes. It has benefits like various foodgrain schemes run by the government. This is especially helpful for poor families. If you do not have a ration card, you can apply for it from home. Earlier, people used to visit government offices frequently for ration cards. But, now you can easily apply for it online.

To apply for an online ration card, you must first go to the food portal of your state or union territory.

You can also visit the list of your State and Union Territories by visiting https://ejawaab.aahaar.nic.in/portal/State_Food_Portals.

After that you have to click on your state and after that a page will open. This will show the Food Security section.

Here you have to click on the application form. After that important information has to be given. Also, documents like Aadhar Card, Voting Identity Card, Health Card and other Government Identity Card etc. will have to be provided.

After filling in all the information you want to submit. After 15 days verification you will get home ration card.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), a ration card can only be issued to a person who is a citizen of India and does not already have the card. You need to be at least 18 years of age to get a ration card. The names of children below 18 years of age are included in the ration cards of their parents. Also, remember that there is only one ration card for a family, which is in the name of the head of the family. In addition, only families with low annual income can apply for ration card. If you have a ration card, you will get the benefit of government schemes. Also, you can get free food every month.