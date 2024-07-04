Ration distribution case: Bengal govt submits details of cancelled cards to ED

Kolkata, July 4 The Food & Supplies Department of the West Bengal government has submitted details of the ration cards cancelled by it in the last few years to the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who are probing the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

The central agency had sought the details of the 'fake' cards cancelled by the state government as they have roots in the alleged ration distribution scam.

Sources said that as per the information furnished by the state government, on average, fake cards cancelled every year per fair price shop constitute 10-15 per cent of the total cards attached to that shop.

As per the preliminary investigation by ED, the fake ration cards were generated from two sources.

First, in case the cards of the deceased persons were not surrendered by their family members. Second, if the cards of persons moving from one place to another were not transferred.

The ED wants to make sure if foodgrains were allotted under these inactive cards.

