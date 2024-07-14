Ratna Bhandar, Revered Treasury of 12th-Century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Reopens After 46 Years

The 'Ratna Bhandar', the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday, July 14, reopened after 46 years for an inventory of the valuables and the repair of the structure, an Odisha Chief Minister Office said. The treasury was last opened in 1978.

The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple was opened at 1:28 p.m. Earlier, Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury, opened it.

Odisha Chief Minister's Office in a post on X said, "Jai Jagannath, Oh Lord! You are rhythmic. The whole world is oppressed by your desire. You are the heartbeat of the orthodox nation. The best introduction to Asmita and Svaviman of the Ordaiyan race."

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ



ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!



ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍‌ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।



ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 14, 2024

"As you wish, the Odoniya community today has started its efforts to move forward with its Asmita identity. The four doors of the temple were first opened at your will. Today, after 46 years of your will, the gem was opened with a great purpose. I strongly believe that this great work will be successful," post read.

"With your blessings, let every orthodox caste, caste, caste, color and above all politics forget the differences and proceed to create a new identity of Odisha in the spiritual and material world, I pray. Jai Jagannath."

11 members of the committee entered the shrine at 12 pm in traditional attire for the reopening. "Before reopening the treasury, we sought the approval of Goddess Bimala, Goddess Laxmi, who is the owner of the treasury, and lastly seek the approval of Lord Lokanath, who is its caretaker," Justice Rath said.