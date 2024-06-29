Ravi Agrawal appointed new CBDT Chairman

New Delhi, June 29 The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of IRS officer Ravi Agrawal as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the Income Tax Department. with effect from July 1.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, will be in office till June 2025, said a government notification issued on Saturday evening.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Agrawal, Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes, as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, with effect from 01.07.2024 up to the date of his superannuation, i.e., 30.09.2024 and thereafter his re-appointment on contract basis up to 30.06.2025, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central government officers, in relaxation of the recruitment rules," the notification read.

Agrawal will take over from Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch IRS officer, whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes is the authority vested with the responsibility of the administration of laws related to direct taxes through the Department of Income Tax.

