Ravi Bhadoria removed from post of Ujjain City Congress President

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Congress President of Ujjain Ravi Bhadoria has been removed from the post by the State Congress Committee with immediate effect, said an official party statement.

According to the statement, Bhadoria has been removed from the post because of an audio that went viral on Sunday in which he allegedly said that no Muslim would get a ticket in the religious city.

Regarding the viral audio, the State Congress Committee Vice President Rajeev Singh issued a notice and asked him to give an explanation within three days.

"The State Congress Committee has received information regarding viral audio on social media, which brings your conduct under the category of indiscipline. You have been given a show cause notice, and the State Congress Committee will consider the reply, till then you are relieved from the post of your current President City Congress Committee with immediate effect," read the official statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor