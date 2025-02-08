Ravi Shankar Prasad eyes Bihar victory after historic wins in Haryana, Delhi

Patna, Feb 8 Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday expressed his excitement over the party’s performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, declaring that after historic victories in Haryana and Delhi, it’s now time for it to win in Bihar.

Following the BJP's massive victory in Delhi, there is a sense of celebration among party leaders and workers.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad described the Delhi win as "historic",' stating, "When there was a slight decrease in the Lok Sabha results, Rahul Gandhi started criticising, claiming (PM Narendra) Modi ji no longer looked into his eyes after the defeat. But the public responded by defeating them in Haryana. Then, we won Maharashtra and Delhi, marking our return to power after two decades in Delhi. (AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal's lies were exposed."

Prasad expressed confidence that Bihar would be next in line for a BJP victory.

"This time it is Bihar's turn. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are silent. The people are rejecting their lies and are embracing Modi Ji’s governance," he added.

The BJP leader also commented on the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur Assembly seat, where the BJP emerged victorious.

“I’ve heard that in Milkipur, BJP has won with a margin of more than 60,000 votes. The entire country is moving ahead under Modi Ji's leadership. People trust him, and their support is a rejection of the opposition's lies,” he said.

Prasad also reacted to the defeat of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that key AAP leaders such as Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj lost.

"The politics of fraud doesn’t last in this country. The people bless those who work honestly and deliver good governance."

He went on to praise the government of Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, citing the improvement of the Yamuna and the success of the ‘40 crore soldiers’ who bathed in the river, presenting it as an example of effective governance.

“The people want good governance,” he concluded, offering congratulations to the people of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party workers.

As of now, the BJP leads in Delhi with 48 seats, compared to the AAP's 22.

