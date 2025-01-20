Ravi Teja Shot Dead in US: 26-Year-Old Indian Student From Hyderabad Brutally Killed In Washington DC

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead in the United States. Unidentified assailants opened fire on Koyyada Ravi Teja in Washington DC, leaving his family in shock and grief. Teja suffered fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot after he was shot at by the miscreants, as per several reports citing preliminary information from his family. Ravi Teja was a native of RK Puram at Green Hills Colony, Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad.

Teja went to the United States in 2022 to pursue his master’s degree. After he completed his studies, he was actively looking for a job in the hopes of starting his career before it came to a shocking end with his death.

His family back in Hyderabad is in complete shock. “I can’t speak, no father can. No one should face this situation, how he went and how he’s returning, my son," Teja’s father K Chandramouli broke down while speaking to Times Now.Sai Teja completed his BBA in India and was pursuing MBA in the United States. One of the relatives of the victim told the media that he was doing a part-time job at the gas station.



